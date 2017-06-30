Gazprom hikes 2017 output forecast following strong H1 exports to Europe

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it has increased gas supplies to Europe and Turkey by 12% Y/Y in H1 2017, prompting the Russian firm to raise its full-year gas production forecast to 450B cm, a 7.3% Y/Y gain.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller sees a continued rise in European gas demand after setting a record in gas exports to Europe and Turkey, at 179.3B cm, with its share of European gas demand reaching a record 33.1% in 2016, which saw the 55B cm/year Nord Stream pipeline carrying gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea often pumping beyond capacity.

Meanwhile, Russian oil producer Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) says it wants to supply gas in parts of Europe where Gazprom is not present to avoid the risk of losing those markets to U.S. liquefied natural gas.

Rosneft VP Vlada Rusakova, a former Gazprom executive, says the firm wants to conduct "an experiment" in supplying gas to new markets in coordination with Gazprom.