Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below during the holiday-shortened week.

Notable earnings reports: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) on July 5, Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) on July 5, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) on July 5.

Expected IPO filings: None.

IPO quiet period expirations: Smart Global Holdings (Pending:SGH) on July 3, ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI) on July 3, Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) on July 4, WideOpenWest (Pending:WOW) on July 4.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on July 3, RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) on July 3, Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) on July 5, Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) on July 5, Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) on July 5, Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) on July 6, Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) on July 6, Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) on July 7.

Notable annual meeting: TICC Capital Group (NASDAQ:TICC) on July 6.

Special shareholder meetings: Conyers Park Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAA) on July 5, Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) on July 6, Alere (NYSE:ALR) on July 7.

M&A watch: Expected closing for the merger between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) on July 3.

Monthly sales update: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on July 5, L Brands (NYSE:LB) on July 6, Buckle (NYSE:BKE) on July 6, Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) on July 6, Cato (NYSE:CATO) on July 6.

FTC watch: Timing agreement expires on Cabela's (NYSE:CAB)-Bass Pro Shops merger.

FDA watch: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) present briefing documents on July 7 ahead of an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on the Mylotarg application.

U.S. auto sales reports:: Automakers (GM, F, FCAU, TM, HMC, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:VLKAY, OTC:HYMLF, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:DDAIF) update on monthly sales on July 3, with a -4% to -1% drop in total industry volume expected. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to post a Model 3 update on July 2.

Barron's mentions: Big returns are seen for Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA). New competition is expected to pressure Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and IRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT). A cover piece on Bitcoin (COIN, OTCPK:BTCS, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCPK:GAHC) dives into the basics on the cryptocurrency.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg