Macau casino revenue up 26% in July

Macau gaming revenue increased 25.9% Y/Y in June to 19.994B patacas ($2.49B), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The consensus estimate was for a 30% gain.

Analysts expect the pace of growth to slow down as the Macau sector bumps up against some tougher comparables.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK