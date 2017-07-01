Barron's is bullish on Bristol-Myers

Barron's is positive on Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), shares of which are -27% from its 52-week high. Investors are worried about a disappointing lung cancer trial and related setback involving Opdivo, the company's most important immuno-oncology drug.

But they seem to be ignoring the very lucrative markets for which Opdivo has already been approved, along with BMY's promising pipeline of treatments for cancer and other diseases. BMY has more than two dozen Phase 3 oncology trials underway, and almost twice as many Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies.

Joe Terril, head of Terril & Co., an independent money manager that has been buying Bristol shares for clients: "People believed Opdivo was a promising cancer drug one day, and then the next day, it wasn't. They took the stock from $75 to $50. That's nonsense."

In the near term trading could be unpredictable. BMY reports Q2 earnings on July 27; shares also could react to news from rival AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which is expected to report results in coming weeks from a Phase 3 lung-cancer trial involving a combination of its own IO drugs. If those results are promising, the news might boost Bristol's stock. If not, BMY could suffer in the short term.

Shares now trade for 18x next year's consensus earnings, vs. an historical multiple of 24.

Barron's sees the stock returning 25% to 40% over the next two to three years as Opdivo use proliferates and the pipeline yields additional marketable treatments.