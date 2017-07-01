Barron's likes Texas Instruments

Barron's is bullish on Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) the #1 player in analog chips.

Analog chips take signals from the real world such as sound, temperature, and images, and channel them into a stream of data for other chips to process. TXN's analog market share stands at 18% and growing, producing strong margins and cash flow. With 2/3 of its revenue coming from these chips, TXN should post mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit profit gains over the next few years.

"There's been an explosion of demand for these products," says Michael Barclay, a portfolio co-manager of the Columbia Dividend Income fund (MUTF:LBSAX).

Last year, analog's operating profit margin was 39.6%, up three points from 2015, while embedded processing's was 26.5%, up from 21.4%. "These two areas have been time-proven generators of good returns," says TXN CEO Richard Templeton. "If you run those businesses well, you can generate good rates of return."

With a 2.6% dividend yield, shares should deliver total annual returns of around 10%.