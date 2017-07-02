Nevada begins legal weed sales

Nevada has officially joined Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska as the only states where people can buy marijuana for recreational use.

Voters approved legalization in November, making Nevada's the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the U.S.

The market is expected to outpace any other in the nation thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to Las Vegas.

