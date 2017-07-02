France’s Total to sign $1B investment deal for giant Iranian gas field

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it will sign a deal to invest $1B Iran's giant South Pars gas field tomorrow, in the first major investment by a Western company in the country’s oil and gas sector since sanctions were lifted .

The contract will mark the culmination of months of talks after the French company late last year signed a preliminary $4.8B agreement to develop the field alongside partners China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR), which owns 30%, and Iran's Petropars (19.9%).

TOT says the gas from the Pars field will supply the domestic market from 2021.