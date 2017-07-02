China-HK bond link opens tomorrow

|By:, SA News Editor

It's the latest step in China's efforts to open up and integrate into the global financial system.

Starting tomorrow, overseas investors will be able to access the world's third-largest debt market through a bond-connect program between China and Hong Kong.

The system will echo the two stock-connect programs between the former British colony and the mainland.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA