Musk tweets news on Model 3

"Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Expecting to complete SN1 (Serial Number 1) on Friday," Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday.

"Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500... Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec."

The car, which already has over 400,000 pre-orders, is Tesla's cheapest vehicle to date - starting at $35,000.