Asian stocks start new month mixed

Japan's Tankan survey of business confidence has hit its highest level in more than three years, coming in at +17 vs. +12 in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the China Caixin manufacturing PMI survey showed a return to expansion in June, coming in at 50.4, marking a three-month high.

Asian stocks were mixed overnight, with the Nikkei and Shanghai Composite higher and Hang Seng slightly lower.

