Ebola outbreak over in Congo

The WHO has declared an end to the most recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking the latest key milestone in the fight against the deadly disease.

Four people died and four survived after being infected by the virus.

It was the first reported Ebola outbreak since the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,000.

