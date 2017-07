"In the second half of 2017, we will see some movement towards rebalancing in the market," IEA Deputy Executive Director Paul Simons told CNBC.

"And then in early 2018... I think there is quite a bit of uncertainty out there."

Oil prices are up for an eighth day at $46.27/bbl, their longest rally in over five years, following last week's 7% gain .

