Autoliv enters LiDAR commercialization agreement with Velodyne

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) signed an agreement with Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. to commercialize LiDAR, a critical sensor for autonomous cars.

Pursuant to the agreement, the company will develop and market a scalable auto-grade LiDAR sensor using Velodyne's core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine coupled with Autoliv's component development and verification capability.

"LiDAR is an important sensor for cars to drive safely by themselves. Autoliv's vast experience in automotive design and testing and high volume manufacturing capability coupled with Velodyne's leadership position in LiDAR technology, will fast-track the commercialization of LiDAR for traditional automotive customers and mobility providers", says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Auoliv Electronics. "Autoliv's commitment to quality, robustness, and user experience will create the trust needed to emerge as a winner in the transforming automotive industry," he continued.

Press Release