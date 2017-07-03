BD extends exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Notes

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX) announces that, in connection with its previously announced offers to exchange any and all outstanding 4.400% Notes due 2021, 3.000% Notes due 2026 and 6.700% Notes due 2026 (the "Bard Notes") issued by C. R. Bard, for new notes issued by BD and cash, and the related consent solicitations, BD has amended the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations to extend the expiration date from 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on July 3, 2017 to 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2017.

Withdrawal rights have expired in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for each series of the Bard Notes.