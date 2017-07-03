Futures start Q3 in the green

U.S. stock index futures are all up by 0.3% as investors prepare for the first week of the third quarter.

There will only be three full trading days as the stock market closes at 1 p.m. today and will not open tomorrow because of July 4.

Oil is up slightly at $46.08/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1234/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.31%.

