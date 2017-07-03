Apple considering LG OLED investment

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly circling a deal with LG (OTC:LGEAF) for OLED screens to help diversify the supply chain beyond the main supplier Samsung.

Apple would invest about $1.75B to $2.62B in LG’s new OLED production lines to keep those lines dedicated to iPhone screens.

LG expressed plans for a $3.5B investment in OLED production with the E6 factory expected to start production in 2019.

The limited number of OLED producers and the longer production times can cause supply backlogs, a problem Apple could avoid with the dedicated lines and multiple suppliers.

