Nestle seen raising cash for M&A

Kepler Cheuvreux sees the potential for major changes at Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), including a possible sale of its confectionary, frozen foods and cereals businesses. A sale of Nestle's stake in L'Oreal is another option.

A "renewed sense of urgency" is in place under new CEO Ulf Mark Schneider that could lead to the accumulation of a significant amount of cash for a disruptive M&A deal, according to the French firm.

Kepler keeps a Buy rating on Nestle and lifts its profit estimates for 2019 and 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of Nestle are down 0.30% in Zurich trading. YTD +13.89%.