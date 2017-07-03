Tencent to limit game play for younger mobile gamers

Chinese gaming giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD) will start limiting game time for younger players of mobile game “Honor of Kings” following parental complaints about addiction.

Kings has 200M players total with most residing in China.

Starting Tuesday, players under the age of 12 can play the game for one hour per day and can’t play later than 9 pm.

Players between the ages of 12 and 18 can only play for 2 hours per day.

Tencent will also roll out limitations on the amount of money young users can spend in the game, which is the top-grossing mobile game in the world.

