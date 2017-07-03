Sk Hynix financing plans could thwart Toshiba chip unit sale

SK Hynix wants to provide its financial backing for the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit through convertible bonds, which could create problems with both the government and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC).

SK Hynix belongs to the Japan-backed consortium Toshiba chose as the winning bidder for its chip unit and will contribute about ¥425B to the deal.

Toshiba said the South Korean chipmaker was only providing funding and would not receive any equity or management rights to the unit.

Western Digital and the government have concerns about SK Hynix leaking Toshiba technology.

Toshiba has missed two self-imposed deadlines to finalize the chip unit sale.

Western Digital has a court date on July 14 seeking an injunction. A decision is expected that day.

