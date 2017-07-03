MBIA decries Prepa bankruptcy decision

Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board late on Friday voted to authorize a Title III bankruptcy filing by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

"The Oversight Board’s decision to authorize a Title III filing for PREPA is ill-advised, improper, and could well have dire consequences for Puerto Rico,” says National Public Finance (NYSE:MBI) CEO Bill Fallon.

"The Oversight Board has violated PROMESA and is now pursuing an agenda that unnecessarily and inappropriately throws away PREPA’s carefully constructed Restructuring Support Agreement."