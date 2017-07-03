PTC Therapeutics announces preliminary Phase 2 data from SMA program presented at Cure SMA conference

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announces the presentation of preliminary clinical data from the company's joint development program with Roche and the SMA Foundation in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at the Cure SMA Meeting in Orlando, FL.

Preliminary results from an early analysis of Part 1 of the Phase 2 SUNFISH trial evaluating oral RG7916, a small molecule modifier of Survival Mo tor Neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing, were highlighted in an oral presentation.

RG7916 demonstrated a favorable preliminary safety profile and was generally well tolerated in Type 2/3 SMA patients.

SUNFISH is a two-part phase 2 clinical study. The primary objective of the first part of the study is to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of RG7916 in patients. Whereas the primary objective of the second part is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RG7916 compared to placebo.