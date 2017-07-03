Iconix pays down debt after Peanuts sale

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announces a substantial reduction in the level of its debt after completing the sale of its entertainment segment. The sale included an 80% interest in the Peanuts brand and 100% interest in the Strawberry Shortcake brand.

The company used those proceeds plus additional cash to pay down approximately $362M principal amount of debt.

"In a little more than one year, we have reduced our debt by over $650M and improved our leverage by approximately two turns," notes Iconix CEO John Haugh.

Source: Press Release