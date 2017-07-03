Goldman reviewing slumping commodities business - Bloomberg

The news is of particular interest given the consistent view of Goldman (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein (who made his bones in commodities) that lame unit profits were cyclical, not secular.

Peers like Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank exited or scaled back from commodities years ago.

The review of the commodity operation is being led by Isabelle Ealet, who previously was in charge of the unit in more prosperous times. She's known for her relentless focus on controlling costs.

Commodity revenue at Goldman peaked in 2009 at $3.4B. It was $1.1B last year, and H1 of 2017 was "significantly lower," according to the bank.