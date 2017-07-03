Celadon Group announces bank amendment changes

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) announces that it amended its primary credit facility to increase the maximum borrowing amount by approximately $26M. The move is designed to privide the company with additional operating flexibility.

Financial covenants were reset based on expected cash needs and asset coverage, and testing of certain covenants was waived until September 30.

The amendment also contains additional financial covenants, limitations on sales or financings of U.S. real property and reporting requirements.

In connection with the amendment, Celadon is pursuing a refinancing plan to increase its liquidity and provide a stable go-forward capital structure.

Source: Press Release