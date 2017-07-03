Second Sight Medical Products rallies on favorable Medicare development

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) jumps in early trading after the company discloses that Medicare coverage of Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System was expanded to 11 new states and Washington D.C.

"We are pleased that Novitas has made this important decision to facilitate coverage of the Argus II, which we believe will enable us to offer greater access to patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa and continue to fulfill our mission of providing useful vision to the blind," says Second Sight CEO Will McGuire.