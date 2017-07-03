Kindred Healthcare sells skilled nursing facility business for $700M

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) agrees to sell its skilled nursing facility business to a joint venture led by affiliates of BlueMountain Capital Management for $700M.

KND expects the combination of the cash proceeds, anticipated working capital liquidation, tax benefits, retained assets and other items will result in ~$910M in total value to the company.

KND says 36 of the skilled nursing facilities are currently leased from Ventas, and KND has an option to acquire the real estate of the Ventas Properties for $700M.