Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales +2.1% to 202,376 units vs +0.9% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Toyota division sales were up 3.2% to 177,981 units.

Lexus division sales fell 5.4% to 24,395 units.

Sales by model: Corolla -4.5% to 31,051 units; Prius -21% to 8,735 units; Camry -9.5% to 29,463 units; Lexus ES -7.8% to 4,666; RAV4 +24.7% to 34,120.

Toyota's average transaction price fell 0.1% Y/Y to $31,157 during the month, according to KBB.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales -3.6% to 1,197,802 units.