Gold's rough run continues, down another 1.3%

Now at $1,225 per ounce, gold has run down from $1,300 one month ago.

The latest wave of selling has come about as central banks in Canada, Europe and the U.K. have joined in the Fed's hawkishness, with rate hikes in Canada and the U.K. looking to be on the agenda far sooner than many had expected.

Bond yields are modestly lower in Europe today, but the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is up another 3.7 basis points to 2.306%.

GLD -1.3% premarket

