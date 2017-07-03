GM U.S. sales trail off more than anticipated

General Motors (NYSE:GM) unit sales -4.7% to 243,155 units vs. -1.3% expected by Kelley Blue Book.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet -6.4% to 169,842 units; GMC -3.6% to 41,434; Buick +16.4% to 19,299; Cadillac -11.8% at 12,580.

Silverado-C/K pickup sales were up 1.7% to 50,515 units. Sales for the all-electric Chevy Bolt improved to 1,642 units.

GM's average transaction price increased 0.2% Y/Y to $38,507 per Kelley Blue Book.

GM ended the month with 105 days supply vs. 101 days at the end of May.