Regulator says Google, NHS violated patient data laws

A British regulator says that the NHS and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) AI-focused DeepMind illegally used customer data while developing a health-monitoring app.

The Streams app was meant to track kidney disease patients and alert doctors if symptoms worsened.

DataMind collected additional health information like HIV status without telling patients.

The Information Commissioner’s Office began an investigation in May 2016 that has now concluded.

"The processing of patient records by DeepMind significantly differs from what data subjects might reasonably have expected to happen to their data when presenting at the Royal Free for treatment," writes the ICO.

The NHS will now need to change the structure of the DeepMind deal to meet privacy laws and provide an audit to the ICO. Failure to provide this information will shut down the Streams app.