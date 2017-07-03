Facebook eases into crosshairs of EU antitrust watchdogs

Fresh off a €2.4B fine issued to Google, European antitrust authorities may be turning their eyes toward Facebook (FB +0.2% ).

Germany's Federal Cartel Office is examining the company's user agreement, suggesting that Facebook is "extorting" information from its users with de facto bullying of people into consent, according to lawyer Frederik Wiemer.

Cartel Office chief Andreas Mundt says the Facebook investigation covers "central questions ensuring competition in the digital world in the future."

Facebook already faces European probes over privacy in its "real name" policy and in messaging application WhatsApp, as well as a court battle over intercontinental data transfers.

