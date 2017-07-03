Stocks off to strong start in pre-holiday trade

Stocks open today's abbreviated pre-holiday session solidly in the green; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

The U.S. stock market is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m. ET with the bond market closing at 2 in observance of the July 4 holiday.

European equities are higher after investors received a mixed batch of manufacturing readings, with all readings held above 50 to indicate expansion; France's CAC +1.2% , Germany's DAX +0.9% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% .

In Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shamghai Composite edged +0.1% higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are near their highs morning, with the benchmark 10-year yield dipping slightly to 2.30%.

U.S. crude oil +1.1% at $46.58/bbl , eyeing its eighth straight daily gain and longest rally in more than five years.

Still ahead: PMI manufacturing index, ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, U.S. monthly auto sales