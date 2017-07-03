LCI Industries acquires Italian-based manufacturers Metallarte and RV Doors

Lippert Components, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LCI Industries (LCII +1.8% ) acquired Metallarte S.r.l., a Siena and its subsidiary, RV Doors, S.r.l. for €14.7M ($16.8M), which was paid at closing from available cash and borrowings under the Company's $200M line of credit, plus contingent consideration based on future sales.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to LCI's earnings.

"We continue to build on our international growth opportunities," continued Mereness. "Our strong balance sheet combined with excellent operating cash flow allows us to continue to significantly invest in future growth. The European RV market produces 170,000 units annually and we look to expand our presence as a key supplier to this market."

