U.S sales track lower for Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -7.0% to 187,348 vs. -7.6% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Fleet sales fell 15% Y/Y to 47,401 units as part of a strategy to lower sales to the daily rental segment. Retail sales were down 5% to 139,947 units.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -4% to 2,242 units; Chrysler -15% to 19,741; Jeep -11% to 73,153; Dodge -14% to 42,550; Ram +6% to 48,645; Alfa Romeo +2725% to 1,017.

Notable model sales: Wrangler -6% to 18,839 units; Renegade +2% to 9,180; Ram P/U +5% to 43,073; ProMaster Van +19% to 3,727; Durango -9% to 6,206; Dodge Caravan +9% to 16,210.

FCA's average transaction price during the month was up 5.6% Y/Y to $36,971 per KBB.

YTD FCA U.S. sales -7% to 1,067,360 units.