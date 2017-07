VanEck Vectors declares monthly distributions

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) - $0.0413. 30-Day Sec yield 2.00%.

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free 12-17 Year Municipal Index ETF (BATS:ITML) - $0.0370. 30-Day Sec yield 2.32%.

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free 6-8 Year Municipal Index ETF (BATS:ITMS) - $0.0288. 30-Day Sec yield 1.65%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) - $0.0487. 30-Day Sec yield 2.83%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) - $0.0175. 30-Day Sec yield 1.14%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) - $0.0670. 30-Day Sec yield 3.12%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) - $0.1121. 30-Day Sec yield 4.14%.

VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PRB) - $0.0221. 30-Day Sec yield 0.98%.

Payable July 10; for shareholders of record July 6; ex-div July 3. 30-Day Sec yield as of 6/30/2017.