Macau sector slips after June revenue misses high-flying expectations

Investors are pushing down Macau casino stocks after the gaming revenue growth reported for June missed the high-flying estimates of analysts. A late month visit by President Xi Jinping to Hong Kong reduced traffic to Macau just enough to lead to the +26% growth vs. +30% consensus, according to analysts.
Looking ahead, Union Gaming expects Q3 revenue growth of 15% and Q4 growth of 7%.
Decliners in the U.S. include Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.9%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.8%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -2.7%). Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF,OTCPK:WYNMY) ended the day down 2.74% in Hong Kong, while MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY) was off 3.57%.