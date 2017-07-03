Hinkley Point reactor another £2.2B over budget, EDF says

French utility EDF (OTC:ECIFF) says construction cost overruns at its Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the U.K. could climb another £2.2B to a total of £20.3B.

EDF also says the first reactor, originally due to be operational in 2025, risks running 15 months behind schedule, and the second unit is estimated to be running nine months late, which combined would add another £700M to costs.

EDF says if the £2.2B cost increase comes to pass, its rate of return on the project would drop to 8.2% from its previously estimated 9%.