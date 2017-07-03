Investors still jittery on Rite Aid

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is down 4.41% amid some concerns that Fitch Ratings may lowers its credit ratings on the company.

Last week, the ratings agency placed Rite Aid on a "negative watch" after factoring in the unresolved nature of the drugstore chain's standalone status.

"The Rating Watch could be removed if Fitch gains increased confidence in Rite Aid's ability to stabilize sales and EBITDA while generating flat to modestly positive internally generated cash flow," says Fitch.

Seeking Alpha contributor Scott Molnar thinks Rite Aid has been oversold, writing that a sum-of-the-parts analysis shows a $5.50 per share valuation.