Australia's Ten Network gets funds for summer as it pursues sale

Australia's Ten Network has secured funding from the Murdochs as well as a pair of other media magnates in order to keep running this summer as its sales process continues.

News Corp. co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, Crown Resorts chief James Packer and Bruce Gordon are investing A$30M (about $23M) to let Ten act as a going concern through Aug. 31.

That allows for a possible relaxation of media ownership rules that would enable a sale, and News Corp. (NWS +0.7% , NWSA +0.8% ) would love to be the buyer. It owns 50% of Foxtel, which in turn holds 14% of Ten.

But Murdoch holds a radio station and News Corp. publishes about two-thirds of Australian newspapers, which means a rules change is a precursor to Murdoch buying Ten.