Yields move even higher after strong ISM print

The ISM Manufacturing Index popped up to 57.8 in June - that's from 54.9 in May and vs. expectations for just a modest increase to 55.6. It's also the fastest number in about three years.

New Orders rose to 63.5 from 59.5; Production to 62.4 from 57.1; Supplier Deliveries to 57 from 53.1. Prices paid slipped to 55 from 60.5.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up three basis points prior to the report, but now is ahead 6.7 bps to 2.338%. TLT -0.55% , TBT +1.1%

Looking at short-term rate futures, traders continue to price in about a 75% chance of one more rate hike this year.

