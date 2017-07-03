Anadarko says 99% of its Colorado gas lines passed tests after fatal blast

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.7% ), owner of the natural gas pipeline linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado, says 99.6% of the 4K-plus active flow lines it tested afterward showed no sign of leaks, and the pipelines that failed the test are being repaired and will be re-tested.

State regulators ordered energy companies to test all pipelines within 1K ft. of occupied buildings after the April explosion that killed two people; Friday was the deadline for the tests.

APC says it also located, disconnected and plugged more than 2,400 inactive flow lines; the company says many of those lines were between storage tanks and were not connected to a well.