GE closes Baker Hughes deal

General Electric (GE +1.6%) has completed its buyout of Baker Hughes (BHI +4.4%), creating the world's second-largest oilfield service provider with roughly $23B in annual revenue.
The deal, when announced last autumn, was predicated on a recovery in oil prices to $60 per barrel by 2019, an increase that now seems uncertain with a glut of crude still circling the globe and keeping prices below $50.
Still, executives at the new company said the combination should help customers better perform if prices stay lower.
