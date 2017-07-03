GE closes Baker Hughes deal

General Electric (GE +1.6% ) has completed its buyout of Baker Hughes (BHI +4.4% ), creating the world's second-largest oilfield service provider with roughly $23B in annual revenue.

The deal, when announced last autumn, was predicated on a recovery in oil prices to $60 per barrel by 2019, an increase that now seems uncertain with a glut of crude still circling the globe and keeping prices below $50.

Still, executives at the new company said the combination should help customers better perform if prices stay lower.