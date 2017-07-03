Semiconductor sales grew 24% in May

Sales of semiconductors were up nearly 24% YOY in May compared to an 18% growth in March and a 22% growth in April, according to Barron’s.

Wells Fargo analyst David Wong notes that May marks the eleventh month of year-over-year growth and the seventh month where the growth was in the double digits.

Wong notes that some mixed data points suggest inventory backlogs but still expects an 11% to 17% growth for the overall semiconductor industry.

Wong maintains an Outperform rating on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) with a $29.86 price target.

Macquarie Research analyst Damian Thong sees continued chip sector sales and profitability in what he calls the “Age of Convergence.”

Thong recommendations on pullback include Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), and SK Hynix ([HXSCF]], OTC:HXSCL).

