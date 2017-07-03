Facebook wins dismissal of U.S. user-privacy suit

While it faces new antitrust scrutiny in Europe, Facebook (FB -1.4% ) has notched a victory in a privacy battle in the U.S.

The company was accused of tracking online activity even after users logged out of Facebook, but a district judge has thrown out the nationwide litigation.

Plaintiffs didn't show harm or that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled, saying that the presence of tracking cookies that sent information both to third-party websites and to Facebook didn't qualify as an "interception" of the communication.

Davila had dismissed an earlier version of the case in late 2015; plaintiffs can't bring privacy/wiretapping claims again but can pursue a breach of contract claim.