Prana Biotech +15% on favorable PBT434 pre-clinical results

Prana Biotechnology (PRAN +15.7% ) jumps as much as 25% after disclosing that the article “The novel compound PBT434 prevents iron-mediated neurodegeneration and alpha-synuclein toxicity in multiple models of Parkinson’s disease” was accepted for publication in the peer reviewed journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications.

Prana says the article includes pre-clinical data that shows its PBT434 drug candidate lowers levels of alpha-synuclein, a brain protein widely believed to be involved in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease and related disorders.

Prana also says PBT434 was shown to prevent loss of nerve cells in the region of the brain primarily affected in Parkinson’s disease.