Bank stocks soar more than 2%

It's not quiet pre-holiday action in the financial sector as strong economic news and rising interest rates have pushed the XLF up 2% , the KRE up 2.35% , and KBE up 2.4% . This vs. the S&P 500's 0.5% advance and the Nasdaq's 0.1% decline .

Previously: Yields move even higher after strong ISM print (July 3)

Banks also continue to bask in the strong results of the Fed's stress tests and CCAR - both of which reinforce the Trump administration's desire to ease back on the regulatory state.

Bank of America (BAC +2.6% ), Citigroup (C +2.8% ), Morgan Stanley (MS +3% ), NYCB (NYCB +2.4% ), KeyCorp (KEY +2% ), Fifth Third (FITB +2.6% ), SunTrust (STI +2% ), Zions (ZION +2.4% ), Valley National (VLY +2.7% ), MetLife (MET +2.8% ), Lincoln National (LNC +3.2% ), Northern Trust (NTRS +2.1% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF