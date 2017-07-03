Violence shuts Banro gold mine in Congo

Banro (BAA -12.4% ) says fighting between the Congolese army and a local militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has forced it to suspend all operations and evacuate staff at its Namoya gold mine.

BAA says 23 trucks belonging to a contractor of the mine were caught in cross-fire between soldiers and a local self-defense militia near the town of Lulimba.

The fighting is the latest security episode to hit BAA's operations in eastern Congo, where militia groups have tried to exploit vast mineral resources since the 2003 end of a regional war that killed millions.