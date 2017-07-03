'Despicable Me 3' runs away with early-weekend box office

Despicable Me 3 (CMCSA -1.1%) easily led the box office over the first part of an extended holiday weekend, though of a piece with other recent series, its opening underperformed the last film.
The animated film took $75.4M, easily passing fellow newcomer Baby Driver (NYSE:SNE), which drew $21M, but short of Despicable Me 2's $83.5M opening in summer 2013.
The latest entry also added $116.9M in foreign markets for a worldwide opening total of $192.3M. Meanwhile, comedy The House (TWX +1%) was a disappointment, falling at No. 6 with $9M and poor reviews.
Rounding out the top five were Transformers: The Last Knight (VIA +2.1%, VIAB +1.6%) with $17M; Wonder Woman (NYSE:TWX), with $16.1M (and crossing over to $708.4M in cumulative worldwide); and Cars 3 (DIS +1.3%) with $9.5M (bringing its domestic total to $120.7M and worldwide to $173.8M).