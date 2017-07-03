'Despicable Me 3' runs away with early-weekend box office

Despicable Me 3 (CMCSA -1.1% ) easily led the box office over the first part of an extended holiday weekend, though of a piece with other recent series, its opening underperformed the last film.

The animated film took $75.4M, easily passing fellow newcomer Baby Driver (NYSE:SNE), which drew $21M, but short of Despicable Me 2's $83.5M opening in summer 2013.

The latest entry also added $116.9M in foreign markets for a worldwide opening total of $192.3M. Meanwhile, comedy The House (TWX +1% ) was a disappointment, falling at No. 6 with $9M and poor reviews.