FTC grants conditional OK to Broadcom's $5.9B Brocade buyout

Broadcom (AVGO -1.6% ) has gotten conditional approval from the FTC to buy Brocade Communications (BRCD +0.4% ) for $5.9B.

Broadcom agrees to a firewall tied to its current access to confidential business information of Brocade rival Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Brocade and Cisco are the only two worldwide competitors in Fibre Channel switches, with Broadcom supplying both companies with vital ASIC chips.

The firewall condition calls for Broadcom's group responsible for Cisco's Fibre Channel ASICs to have separate facilities and a separate IT system. The setup will have an FTC monitor for five years, extendible for another five years after that.