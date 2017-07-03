ECB rethinks hawkish shift - Reuters

Mario Draghi last week floated the idea that the ECB may be moving closer than expected to lifting its foot off the gas pedal. Unnerved by the EU version of a taper tantrum, some at the bank are now wary of dropping anything but the most dovish of language at the July 20 policy meeting.

"I was thinking we'd drop the other easing bias in July, but after the market reaction to Draghi's speech I'm less sure about it," one official tells Reuters.

The euro is lower by 0.55% vs. the dollar today to $1.1355.

